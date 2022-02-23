Milan-2022 to commence in Visakhapatnam from February 25

It is to be conducted over a duration of nine days in two phases

Beach assault by marine commandos as part of rehearsals for Exercise MILAN, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The latest edition of Indian Navy’s multilateral exercise Milan-2022 is scheduled to commence from February 25 in Visakhapatnam.

It is being conducted over a duration of nine days in two phases with the harbour phase scheduled from February 25 to 28 and sea phase from March 1 to 4.

The theme of the Milan is ‘Camaraderie – Cohesion – Collaboration’ which aims at projecting India as a responsible maritime power to the world.

Sea cadets participating in the city parade as part of rehearsals for Exercise MILAN, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

The aim of the exercise is to hone operational skills, imbibe best practices and procedures, and enable doctrinal learning in the maritime domain, through professional interaction between friendly navies, as per Navy release.

Biennial multilateral naval exercise

Milan is a biennial multilateral naval exercise incepted by Indian Navy in 1995 at Andaman and Nicobar Command. Since its inception, the event has been held biennially except for 2001, 2005, 2016 and 2020. While the 2001 and 2016 editions were not held due to International Fleet Reviews, the 2005 editions was rescheduled to 2006 due to the 2004 tsunami. 2020 edition was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19.

Marine commandos participating in the city parade as part of rehearsals for Exercise MILAN, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

It began with the participation of only four countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand, in the 1995 edition. But since then exercise has transitioned leaps and bounds in terms of number of participants and complexity of exercises.

Participation increased from six regional countries to 18 countries in 2014.

With Indian Navy’s engagement with Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) expanding over the decades, a need was felt to further consolidate the naval cooperation by enhancing the scale and complexity of the exercise and engaging both regional and extra regional navies of the world.

Considering the infrastructure requirements of a large naval gathering, it was decided to shift the event to mainland, and Visakhapatnam, being the Headquarters of Eastern Naval Command, was nominated to host the event.

40 countries

This edition will witness the largest ever participation, with more than 40 countries sending their warships and high level delegations.

This edition would be larger in ‘scope and complexity’ with focus on exercises at sea including exercises in surface, sub-surface and air domains and weapon firings. Operational Conferences and Seminars are also being conducted.

The high profile foreign delegates will comprise highest level of naval leadership, agency heads, Ambassadors and equivalent.

Key Events

Key events planned include an opening ceremony followed by inauguration of Milan Village on February 26. An Op Demo followed by International City Parade on the evening of February 27, with participation of foreign contingents.

It will also host an International Maritime Seminar with the theme - ‘Harnessing Collective Maritime Competence through Collaboration’ on February 27 and 28. Other activities include Professional/ Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, DSRV demonstration, MILAN of Young Officers, Sports Fixtures, and cultural visits to Agra and Bodh Gaya for foreign visitors.