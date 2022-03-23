Spurious liquor deaths in Andhra’s Jangareddygudem | Tension gripped at Excise Office, as police mobilise forces

TDP leaders planned dharna protesting ‘cheap liquor deaths’ in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district

Tension prevailed at the office of the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Commissioner’s Office in Vijayawada on March 23, as the Opposition party leaders planned to stage dharna protesting spurious liquor deaths in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.

Alleging that 27 persons died after consuming spurious liquor, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs, former Ministers and the leaders gave a call to seize the Prohibition and Excise Office.

Police deployed forces at the P&E Office and prevented the protesters from entering the area. Additional forces have been deployed at all major junctions and at the houses of the TDP leaders in Vijayawada. The Opposition party leaders allege that ‘J-brand’ liquor was being sold in the government-run liquor outlets and due to non-availability of famous and noted brands and high prices, public were consuming ID and country-made liquor.

The TDP MLAs allege that all the 27 people died after consuming spurious liquor and demanded the government to take measures to prevent arrack in the State.