16 die after consuming cheap liquor in West Godavari district

Revenue, Health, Police, Excise and SEB officials launch probe

Sixteen persons died after allegedly consuming cheap liquor in the town in West Godavari district in the last six days. Officials of various departments began an inquiry into the cause of the deaths on Friday.

While residents alleged that the deaths occurred due to consumption of countrymade liquor in the last three days, officials claimed the victims died due to various reasons, at different places in the last 11 days.

“As per the preliminary inquiry report, all deaths were not due to consumption of countrymade liquor. A detailed enquiry is on,” said an investigation officer, who visited the colonies in Jangareddygudem on Friday.

Majority of the victims, within hours after consuming the liquor, complained of giddiness, vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea, according to the family members.

Locals allege that sale of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor was high in Jangareddygudem, Buttaigudem and other areas in the district, and the people died due to consumption of spurious or ID liquor.

“My husband complained of stomach pain and collapsed. We rushed him to a hospital and he died two days ago while undergoing treatment,” said a woman. The family members of most of the victims said the complications developed within hours after the consumption of liquor and that there was not much window for treatment.

Following the directions of West Godavari Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Revenue, Medical and Health, Prohibition and Excise and other departments’ personnel visited the town and inquired into the reasons for the mysterious deaths.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said that Jangareddygudem in-charge Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satyanarayana visited the colonies and inquired into the cause of deaths.

“Some of the victims have cardiac, diabetes, post-COVID and other health problems. Police are investigating the pre-history of the victims,” the SP said.

As per the investigation, the victims — Bandaru Srinivas Rao, Satyanarayana, Chintapalli Suri Babu, Pitani Venkata Ramana, Devarasetti Chakrapani and K. Durga Rao — died on Thursday. A local, Ch. Srinu died on Friday, Mr. Sharma said.

Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi said: “The victims were aged between 35 and 65. They were from various places and died in the last six days. We are collecting the medical reports from the hospitals,” she said.

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said that a high power committee comprising Joint Director Rama Devi was inquiring into the deaths. “Four teams have been deputed to West Godavari to inquire whether the deaths occurred due to consumption of ID liquor or spurious liquor,” he said.