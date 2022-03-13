Officials probing causes for deaths in Jangareddygudem, says West Godavari Collector

‘Raids being conducted to check sale of spurious liquor’

‘Raids being conducted to check sale of spurious liquor’

Officials of various government departments have launched an inquiry into the causes for the suspicious deaths reported from Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.

“The deaths were not related to cheap liquor. However, an in-depth investigation has been ordered to ascertain the causes,” said District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

“Some of the victims had several health problems. Instructions have been given to inquire into the deaths,” the Collector told The Hindu on Sunday.

Doctors who had treated the patients in the Area Government Hospital collected the samples. The Revenue, the Police, the Prohibition and Excise, the Medical and Health, and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials were investigating separately, he said.

Raids were being conducted in the areas where deaths had been reported to check the sale of illicitly distilled and country-made liquor. Stern action would be taken against the liquor manufacturers and sellers, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh warned.

The Collector appealed to the people to take care of their families, educate their children, and not to spoil their health by getting addicted to liquor.

Awareness drive

District Medical and Health Officer B. Ravi said awareness was being conducted in the affected colonies and villages on the hazards of consuming liquor.

“Health educators have been deployed to Jangareddygudem and the neighbouring areas to enlightening the villagers on the ill-effects of consuming country-made liquor,” Dr. Ravi said.