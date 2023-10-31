HamberMenu
Skill Development scam | Andhra Pradesh HC grants four-week interim bail to former CM Naidu on health grounds

The court posted Mr. Naidu’s regular bail petition in the same case for hearing on November 10

October 31, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. File. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted interim bail to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged Skill Development scam case on health grounds for four weeks on October 31. 

While conceding Mr. Naidu’s plea for bail, Justice T. Mallikarjuna Rao ordered that he should surrender on November 28 before the Superintendent of Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, where he has been on judicial remand since September 10. 

Also read: News Analysis | Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest: A knee-jerk reaction or a planned strategy?

The judge also gave Mr. Naidu liberty to get himself examined and treated for the eye and skin ailments at a hospital of his choice and at his expenses.

However, Justice Mallikarjuna Rao imposed the condition that Mr. Naidu should not directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat, or promise to any person acquainted with facts of the case to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or any other authority concerned.

The judge observed that he was inclined to grant interim bail with a humanitarian perspective in mind to allow Mr. Naidu to undergo the necessary medical examination, without delving into the merits of the case.

“This court is of the opinion that there is no remote possibility of the  petitioner evading the judicial process or posing a flight risk. He has strong ties within society and is a respected figure, having previously served as Chief Minister and is currently holding the position of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly”, Justice Rao observed in his order.

He also said Mr. Naidu’s pursuit of a Special Leave Petition challenging the CID FIR does not preclude him from seeking bail from either the Vijayawada ACB Court or the High Court. 

Meanwhile, the court posted Mr. Naidu’s regular bail petition in the same case for hearing on November 10. 

