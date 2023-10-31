HamberMenu
Security beefed up at Gannavaram Airport as Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail

Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna District Superintendent of Police Palle Joshua said additional forces were mobilised at the Gannavaram Airport, if Chandrababu Naidu arrives at the airport after being released from the central jail.

October 31, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
N. Chandrababu Naidu. File

N. Chandrababu Naidu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

VIJAYAWADA

Police tightened security at Gannavaram International Airport as the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on October 31.

Mr. Naidu was in Rajahmundry Central Jail for the last 52 days in skill development scam. Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Palle Joshua said additional forces were mobilised at the Gannavaram Airport, if Mr. Naidu arrives at the airport after being released from the central jail.

“If the former Chief Minister takes road route, security would be arranged on the National Highway in Krishna district,” Mr. Joshua said.

