Shramik Specials helped migrant workers reach their homes in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram

After facing many ordeals in other States, many migrant labourers reached their native places with the operation of Shramik Special trains from different parts of the country including Tamil Nadu. As many as 889 labourers of Srikakulam district and 37 from Vizianagaram district reached Srikakulam Railway Station in the early hours of Tuesday. Srikakulam In-charge Revenue Divisional Officer R.Ganapati and other officials received the workers and provided breakfast. Later, buses were arranged to send them to various quarantine centres.

Screened and quarantined

Mr. Ganapati said COVID-19 medical tests would be conducted for all of them. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed officials to follow the COVID19 protocol in letter and spirit since many migrant workers were previously affected by Corona disease.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Deputy Collector for Land Acquisition Salman Raju welcomed the labourers and provided them special buses for them to reach Parvatipuram quarantine centre. “Cooperation of the labourers was sought to follow COVID-19 protocol for their own safety and others staying in the quarantine centres,” he said.