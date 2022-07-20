Shortage of boats hampers relief works

Many flood victims waiting for food and medicines

Shortage of boats is hampering relief works in the marooned villages in Eluru and West Godavari districts. Many flood victims were seen crying with hunger and waiting for food in the affected habitations on Tuesday.

According to official sources, about 155 habitations have been affected by the Godavari floods. The residents have been in water for the last week, and taking shelter on the terraces and hilltops.

“We are waiting on the high rise buildings and hilltops and waiting for food. Children are crying without milk and water, and the elderly are suffering from lack of medicines,” said Kunja Srinu of Rudramkota village in Eluru district.

There are about 155 marooned villages, including 31 island hamlets in Narsapuram, Elamanchili, Achanta, Kukunur and Velerupadu mandals. But the officials arranged about 180 boats to supply food, essential commodities and medicines.

Villagers alleged that due to shortage of mechanised and country boats, many people were moving on wooden and plastic rafts risking their lives.

“In Rudramkota village, Velerupadu mandal in Eluru district, Polavaram MLA Tellam Balaraju, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and other visited the flood-affected villages on two rafts, of which one overturned and six persons fell in the water. The villagers jumped into the water and saved them,” said a victim.

“As all the villagers, who travelled on the raft wore life jackets, a tragedy was averted,” said Mr. Balaraju and thanked the locals who rescued the victims.

“This is the worst flood in the last 40 years. Almost all the low-lying areas were inundated in eight to ten feet water. As water stagnated for the last eight days, only boats are moving in villages,” said Anisetti Babji of Elamanchili Lanka village.

In West Godavari district, residents were seen eagerly waiting for food in Pallipalem, Doddipatla, Koderu Lanka, Raju Lanka, Lakshmipalem, Ayodhya Lanka, Kanakaya Lanka, Nakkidi Lanka, Pedda Lanka, Pedda Lanka and other habitations.

West Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi said about 150 boats and 174 expert swimmers had been deployed in the flood-hit villages for relief and rescue operations. “Instructions have been given to distribute food packets, milk, bread, medicines and drinking water to all the residents in time,” the Collector said.

Special Officer of Eluru district Katamneni Bhaskar said that about 126 habitations were affected due to Godavari floods and 36 boats, including 24 country boats, three big boats, one launch and eight rescue boats were deployed for rescue and relief operations in the Agency villages.

“We have deployed boats from Narsapuram for supplying emergency medicines, drinking water and food in the tribal hamlets,” Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said.