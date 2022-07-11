Flood in Godavari rising, 8 lakh cusecs discharged from Polavaram Project

NDRF deploy teams to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, SCR cancels trains

River Godavari in the Papikonda hill range upstream Polavaram irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh. Photo: By Arrangement

Officials discharged about 8 lakh cusecs from Polavaram Project and the water level at the spillway was recorded at 33 metres by 10.00 a.m. on July 11, 2022, as the flood level in Godavari River continued to rise.

Water level in Godavari was recorded at 50.40 feet, and the flood level may cross the third warning level by afternoon, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

“Water was being released to the downstream by lifting all the 48 gates from Polavaram Project,” the Irrigation authorities said.

The flood level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage was 7.2 feet and the discharge was about 4.5 lakh cusecs, said the officials monitoring the flood situation at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

Flood water entered into Gandi Pochamma temple, located on the banks of Godavari River, in Gonduru village, and the shrine was completely inundated with water.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh has directed the officials not to allow villagers to cross the overflowing rivulets in villages. He directed the officers to take measures to prevent human and animal loss.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma has said that police pickets have been arranged at the low-lying bridges and causeways in the Agency mandals.

West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi has said that instructions have been given to the officers to shift elderly people and pregnant women from flood-prone villages in the district.

14 NDRF teams deployed

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10 th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan has said that 14 teams have been deployed to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka States in wake of heavy rains and floods.

“NDRF has sent four teams to Chintur and Rampachodavaram areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Visakhapatnam districts. Five teams deployed to Bhadrachalam, Bhoopalpalli, Nizamabad, Warangal and Hyderabad, and five teams have been sent to Kodagu, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Bangaluru and Raichur,” Mr. Khan told The Hindu on Monday.

Trains cancelled

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled four trains due to incessant rains that have been lashing for the last 48 hours.

Train No. 17267/17268, Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port Memu and Train No .07978/07977 Vijayawada-Bitragunta-Vijayawada Memu have been cancelled from July 11 to July 13.

Train No. 17258 Kakinada Port-Vijayawada Express is partially cancelled between Kakinada Port and Rajahmundry.

Train No. 17257 Vijayawada-Kakinada Port Express is partially cancelled between Rajahmundry-Kakinada Port, the SCR officials said.