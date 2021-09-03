Scientists demonstrate drone technology for agriculture in East Godavari

The demonstration has been conducted by the Agriculture Research Station, Pedapuram, for the farmers cultivating maize.

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University Board Member Pachari Devullu and Andhra Pradesh Rice Research Institute (APRRI-Maruteru) Associate Director of Research Dr. G. Jogi Naidu on Thursday inspected the viability of drone technology for adoption in agriculture.

The drone technology demonstration has been conducted by the Agriculture Research Station, Pedapuram, for the farmers cultivating maize and viability to adopt the technology to avoid scarcity of labour and minimise the input cost on various commercial crops.

Addressing the farmers, Mr. Devullu has observed; “The viability of the drone technology has already been proved in the agriculture in Andhra Pradesh. Hopefully, the technology would likely to be adopted by more farmers in the coming years, given its capabilities and features”.

In the demonstration given by a progressive farmer, the pesticide has been sprayed on the finger millet and maize fields. One acre of field can be covered within 15 minutes to spray the pesticide and the maximum charge is ₹350 per acre. The drones are being used to spray the pesticides based on the coordinates of the field.

Led by RARS-Peddapuram Principal Scientist T. Anuradha, the maize farmers have been told to explore the possibilities to use drone technology.

SC Sub-Plan

The RARS-Peddapuram Scientists have distributed the kits to the maize farmers. The Indian Council of Agriculture Research has funded the kits under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and each kit comprises of sprayers machine, tarpaulin, and other equipment worth ₹6,000.

“The research on the maize is in progress at the RARS-Peddapuram as part of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Maize”, added Ms. Anuradha. East Godavari and West Godavari districts are the prime maize producers in Andhra Pradesh.