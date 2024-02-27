Schedule for AP EdCET final phase admission released

February 27, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on February 26 (Monday) issued the schedule for the A.P. EdCET 2023 second and final phase of admission.

Candidates who qualified in the A.P EdCET exam can register for web counselling between February 28 and March 2, get their certificates verified between February 29 and March 3, exercise web options between March 2 and 5, and change their options on March 6.

Seats will be allotted to candidates on March 9. Candidates have to report to colleges from March 11. The last date for confirmation from the colleges in March 16.

More details can be found at http://www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/