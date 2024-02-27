GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Schedule for AP EdCET final phase admission released

Web counselling to be held between February 28 and March 2, certificate verification to be held from February 29 to March 3

February 27, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on February 26 (Monday) issued the schedule for the A.P. EdCET 2023 second and final phase of admission.

Candidates who qualified in the A.P EdCET exam can register for web counselling between February 28 and March 2, get their certificates verified between February 29 and March 3, exercise web options between March 2 and 5, and change their options on March 6.

Seats will be allotted to candidates on March 9. Candidates have to report to colleges from March 11. The last date for confirmation from the colleges in March 16.

More details can be found at http://www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.