Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had on Tuesday arrested one of the sons of a retired headmaster and launched a search for another in the Nagulabavi area of Rayadurgam town in Anantapur district.

The pre-dawn raid was in connection with the blast that had taken place at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru in March, the NIA said. It was part of the simultaneous countrywide operation, it added.

The investigating officers had conducted searches for several hours at the retired headmaster’s house, before taking into custody one of his sons, Sohel, a techie, working for a company in Bengaluru. He is said to be under work-from-home mode at present. The officers also seized some incriminating documents linked to the youth’s alleged association with the extremists behind the blast.

The NIA team was said to have intensified their search for another son of the retired headmaster after a “hefty and suspicious amount of cash” had been deposited in the youth’s bank account in recent days.

A local police officer said that the civil police had only provided logistic support to the NIA team.