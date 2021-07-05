Andhra Pradesh

Pastor booked for ‘assault’ on minor

A 46-year-old pastor has allegedly sexually abused a minor girl during a social gathering in Kakinada city.

The incident that reportedly occurred on June 22 came to light on Monday after the 10-year-old victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Sarpavaram police in the city.

Sarpavaram circle inspector B. Rajasekhar said, “The Kakinada-based pastor, identified as Alavala Sudhakar, attended a function in the city on June 22. While the function was in progress, Mr. Sudhakar reportedly sexually abused the victim in a nearby thatched house.”

A case against Mr. Sudhakar has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2021.

He was yet to be taken into custody, said Mr. Rajasekhar.


