No New Year revelry at temples

The Endowments Department has issued an order directing the managements of temples not to create any festive atmosphere in the temples on January 1 (New Year).

The managements have been directed not to spend money on floral decorations, welcome banners for the New Year.

The Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust of the department issued the order on Thursday. Trust’s secretary Chilakapati Vijaya Raghavacharyulu said it had come to the notice of the Endowments Commissioner that the temple managements were spending lakhs of rupees on floral decorations and welcome banners for the New Year. It was not appropriate to spend on the New Year revelry, which was not in accordance with the Hindu tradition, from the donations of the devotees, he said, adding, “Hence, it is directed to follow the suggestion scrupulously.”

Mr. Raghavacharyulu said: “Ugadi, the Telugu new year that is celebrated in Chaitra maasam, is in accordance with the Hindu tradition.”

When contacted, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer A. Surya Kumari said they had only put up a welcome banner last year. There were no floral decorations. The temple usually made arrangements for festivals such as Sankranti.