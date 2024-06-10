National Cancer Survivors Month celebrated at a private hospital in Guntur

The Aria Cancer Centre of Lalitha Hospitals held a patient-oriented programme on its premises in Guntur on Monday, on the occasion of National Cancer Survivors Month.

It is a special occasion dedicated to celebrate the strength, resilience and triumph of people who have faced the disease and came out bravely, said Dr. B. Sravanthi, director of Aria Cancer Centre and Chief Medical Oncologist, Lalitha Hospitals. Dr. Sravanthi also organised yoga and meditation sessions. Many cancer survivors and their caretakers participated in the programme. This is an opportunity to show solidarity with the cancer survivors and support them, Dr. Sravanthi said.