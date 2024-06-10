GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

National Cancer Survivors Month celebrated at a private hospital in Guntur

Published - June 10, 2024 08:22 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Aria Cancer Centre of Lalitha Hospitals held a patient-oriented programme on its premises in Guntur on Monday, on the occasion of National Cancer Survivors Month.  

It is a special occasion dedicated to celebrate the strength, resilience and triumph of people who have faced the disease and came out bravely, said Dr. B. Sravanthi, director of Aria Cancer Centre and Chief Medical Oncologist, Lalitha Hospitals. Dr. Sravanthi also organised yoga and meditation sessions. Many cancer survivors and their caretakers participated in the programme. This is an opportunity to show solidarity with the cancer survivors and support them, Dr. Sravanthi said. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.