Naidu’s family takes to X, flags ‘risk to his life’ in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

Under the hashtag, #CBNLifeAtRisk, the family members have expressed worry over Naidu losing weight, and allege that the government is not providing him timely medical care

October 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The family members of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu have turned to X (formerly Twitter) to flag the potential risk to his life in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, where he is lodged for the last 35 days after the ACB Court in Vijayawada remanded him in judicial custody in the skill development scam case.

Under the hashtag, #CBNLifeAtRisk, Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani on October 13 (Friday) expressed grave concern over his health condition.

Deeply concerned, says Bhuvaneswari

In separate posts, Ms. Bhuvaneswari and Ms. Brahmani said that Mr. Naidu had already lost weight by 5 kg, and any further weight loss could have severe consequences and impact the functioning of his kidneys. Urgent medical attention was required, as medical professionals raised concerns about his well-being. Timely medical care was not being provided, they alleged.

“I am deeply concerned for my husband’s well-being, as the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh has failed to provide him with the timely medical care he urgently needs while he remains in prison,” Ms. Bhuvaneswari said in her post.

Dire situation, says Lokesh

In another post, Mr. Lokesh said there was an “undeniable and immediate threat” to Mr. Naidu’s life.

“He is being deliberately harmed. His safety is unquestionably at risk. CBN is facing a dire situation, dealing with mosquitoes, contaminated water, weight loss, infections, and allergies, all without access to timely medical assistance. The GoAP is trying to administer steroids to him. What is it that the Government doctors and administration are trying to hide? If any harm befalls @ncbn garu, @ysjagan will be responsible,” Mr. Lokesh said in the post.

Balakrishna’s appeal

Meanwhile, Hindpur MLA and Mr. Naidu’s brother-in-law N. Balakrishna, in a statement, said the government should shift the TDP national president to a superspeciality hospital for better treatment.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was playing with the life of Mr. Naidu, and his grudge continued even after implicating him in false cases, Mr. Balakrishna alleged.

