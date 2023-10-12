HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dermatologists from GGH attend to Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

A team of experts examines former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu after he complains about some allergy and prescribes him medicines

October 12, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

A team of dermatologists from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram on October 12 (Thursday) examined former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the central prison here after he complained of some allergy at multiple places on his body.

The expert team comprised of associate professor G. Suryanarayana and assistant professor Ch. Sunita Devi.

The services of the GGH team was requisitioned on the recommendation of the dermatologist deputed to examine Mr. Naidu by the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Given the medical history, in-charge Superintendent of the prison M. Raj Kumar requested the GGH authorities to depute an expert team for treating Mr. Naidu.

“The GGH doctors have prescribed medicines. They have diagnosed some allergy on Mr. Naidu’s face, hands and body. His health condition is now stable and he is under medication,” Mr. Raj Kumar told The Hindu.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.