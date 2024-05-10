GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

My second sign on coming to power will be on repealing the land titling Act, says Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief promises to provide safe drinking water to people of Undi Assembly constituency and facilitate setting up of more cold storage units in the constituency that largely depends on aquaculture

Published - May 10, 2024 07:53 pm IST - UNDI (WEST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at an election campaign in Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at an election campaign in Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to develop the capital city of Amaravati and complete the Polavaram national irrigation project during his rule in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting in Undi Assembly constituency in West Godavari district, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored three key issues — Polavaram project, Amaravati and Special Category Status (SCS).

On the land titling Act, Mr. Naidu said, “The land owned by individuals will be taken over by the government if the Act is implemented. My second sign will be on repealing the Act if the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance is voted to power. The photograph of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also be replaced with the official symbol of the Andhra Pradesh government on the passbook. The Act poses a threat over the ownership of the land.”

Mr. Naidu tore a photocopy of the passbook that had the photograph of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a mark of protest against implementation of the Act.

On JSP president Pawan Kalyan’s staunch support to the alliance, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Pawan is a real hero in real life. He stood by his word on the alliance, which he proposed during our interaction while I was in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.”

Reacting to the poor drinking water facilities in the Undi Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu assured to supply purified drinking water from Vijjeswaram point in the Godavari upon coming to power.

“Groundwater has been contaminated due to various reasons. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to utilise the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe drinking water,” the TDP supremo said. He also promised to create more cold storage facilities in the constituency, which largely depended on aquaculture.

The TDP fielded rebel YSRCP Narsapuram MP R. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju as its candidate in the Assembly constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.