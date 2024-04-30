GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TDP-JSP-BJP combine promises to abolish Land Titling Act if voted to power

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in the Act for personal gain, allege the alliance leaders

April 30, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 02:48 am IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the media at Undavalli in Guntur district on Tuesday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan addressing the media at Undavalli in Guntur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Alleging that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy brought in the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act for personal gain, the TDP-JSP-BJP combine has promised to abolish the Act if the three-party alliance is elected to power.

Addressing the media at Undavalli in Guntur district on April 30 (Tuesday), TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge for the general elections Siddharth Nath Singh while releasing the joint manifesto, alleged that the Land Titling Act intended to acquire the public and private land by force. 

Questioning the rationale behind printing the photograph of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the property registration and land titling documents of the people, Mr. Naidu said that this “forceful act” of the State government could not be accepted.

“The land document must carry the government’s official stamp, instead of the photo of the Chief Minister. The properties of the citizens were not donated by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy or his family members,” said Mr. Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting in Eluru district later, Mr. Naidu dared Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to complete the irrigation projects including Polavaram and prove his calibre.  

“The Kolleru Lake will be downsized from +5 contour to +3 contour if the alliance comes to power,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / construction and property

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.