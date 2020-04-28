MLA dons doctor’s hat, treats accident victim

Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy, who is a medical doctor, came to the rescue of a man who was injured in an accident in Kadiri on Tuesday afternoon. The MLA treated him at the government hospital when the doctors were not available.
Narappa Reddy, a mechanic by profession, sustained head injuries and fractured one of his legs in an accident near the Government Degree College on Tuesday.
The local residents rushed Mr. Narappa to the Kadiri Government Hospital, but no doctor was available there at that time.
The locals informed the MLA who immediately rushed to the hospital and treated the patient. The victim was administered first-aid. Later, he was sent to Bengaluru for better treatment.
Narappa Reddy profusely thanked the MLA for coming to his rescue in the nick of time.
