Michaung cyclone crosses A.P. coast with 90-100 kmph winds

December 05, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau
Unable to withstand the fierce winds, locals walked out of the beach at Suryalanka in Bapatla district on December 5, 2023. High tides, with gales, were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung.

Unable to withstand the fierce winds, locals walked out of the beach at Suryalanka in Bapatla district on December 5, 2023. High tides, with gales, were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: KVS GIRI

The ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ Michaung over Westcentral Bay of Bengal crossed South Andhra Pradesh coast, close to south of Bapatla, during two hours from 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday with a maximum sustained speed of 90-100 kmph.

The storm moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the last six hours, said a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 4.30 p.m. As of 2.30 p.m., the storm lay centred about 12 km southwest of Bapatla and 40 km northeast of Ongole. The system is likely to move northwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during the next two hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected today at a few places across the State under its impact. Gale winds with a speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph also likely over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam while it will have a speed of 90-100 kmph over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

