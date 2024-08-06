GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Parliament Budget session Live updates: Govt. calls all-party meeting in on Bangladesh issue

The government has called an all-party meeting at the Parliament House around 10 am on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, on the Bangladesh issue; stepping up pressure on the government to reduce GST on health insurance policies, the Opposition will be holding a protest on August 6, 2024 in Parliament.

Updated - August 06, 2024 10:03 am IST

Published - August 06, 2024 09:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares a light moment with Congress MPs KC Venugopal, K Suresh and Charanjit Singh Channi at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shares a light moment with Congress MPs KC Venugopal, K Suresh and Charanjit Singh Channi at Parliament during the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Urging the the government to reduce GST on health insurance policies, the Opposition will be holding a protest on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Parliament. On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien raised the issue. 

Mr. O’ Brien, speaking during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, referred to a letter written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari making a similar demand.

The Lok Sabha on Monday, August 5 approved about ₹ 140 lakh crore in expenditure demands by different ministries of the Central Government, completing two-thirds of the legislative approvals needed for the full Budget of 2024–25.

Meanwhile , several MPs across party lines expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh in the wake of PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid massive protests against her government. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

  • August 06, 2024 09:34
    FM Nirmala Sitharaman to move Centre’s financial proposals bill

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024, for consideration in Parliament on Tuesday to give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2024-25. 

    Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) is expected to make a statement in Lok Sabha regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 70th report of the standing committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on ‘Employment Generation and Revenue Earning Potential of Fisheries Sector’ about the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.- ANI

  • August 06, 2024 09:32
    NPAs on Mudra loans fell in 2023-24: Finance Minister

    The non-performing assets (NPA) associated with Mudra loans given out by public sector banks have come down in the current financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

    She said that in 2023-24, the NPAs on Mudra loans have declined to 3.4%, a siginificant improvement from 4.77% in 2020-21, 4.89% in 2019-20, and 3.76% in 2018-19. Read more

  • August 06, 2024 09:31
    States urged to spend more on improving health infrastructure

    The Lok Sabha, on August 5, approved by voice vote the Demands for Grants, for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (2024-25) after discussion. Replying to the discussion Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda said that the budgetary allocations for the health sector had gone up from ₹33,278 crore in 2013-14 to ₹90,958 crores in 2024-25 registering an increase of 164%.

    The Minister also urged State governments to spend more on improving healthcare infrastructure and dismissed Opposition allegations on reduction of allocations under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Healthcare Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). Read more

  • August 06, 2024 09:27
    Rahul Gandhi speaks to External Affairs Minister on Bangladesh situation

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

    Mr. Gandhi spoke to the Minister informally soon after the Lok Sabha had adjourned, said informed sources.

