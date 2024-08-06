Urging the the government to reduce GST on health insurance policies, the Opposition will be holding a protest on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, in Parliament. On Monday, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’ Brien raised the issue.

Mr. O’ Brien, speaking during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, referred to a letter written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari making a similar demand.

The Lok Sabha on Monday, August 5 approved about ₹ 140 lakh crore in expenditure demands by different ministries of the Central Government, completing two-thirds of the legislative approvals needed for the full Budget of 2024–25.

Meanwhile , several MPs across party lines expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh in the wake of PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation amid massive protests against her government. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about the evolving situation in Bangladesh.