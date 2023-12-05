Cyclone Michaung | IndiGo cancels flights from Vizag on December 5

December 05, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All flights of IndiGo from Vizag to various destinations were cancelled on December 5 due to cyclone Michaung. IndiGo operates around 20 flights, a day, from Vizag to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Vijayawada and a few other destinations.

Air India, Spice Jet and other flights are expected to operate normally today as the airline operators haven’t announced any cancellations, so far, Airport Director Raja Reddy, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Around 30 flights operate from Vizag Airport every day. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) has informed that the airport will be in operation round-the-clock on Tuesday to handle any diversions or emergencies due to the cyclone, he said.