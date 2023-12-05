HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | IndiGo cancels flights from Vizag on December 5

Other flights to operate normally, says Airport Director

December 05, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Clouds hover over Visakhapatnam as the city is engulfed in fog and a steady drizzle due to cyclonic storm Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 05, 2023.

Clouds hover over Visakhapatnam as the city is engulfed in fog and a steady drizzle due to cyclonic storm Michaung in Visakhapatnam on December 05, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

All flights of IndiGo from Vizag to various destinations were cancelled on December 5 due to cyclone Michaung. IndiGo operates around 20 flights, a day, from Vizag to Hyderabad, Tirupati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Vijayawada and a few other destinations.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung travel updates | Flight operations suspended in Chennai till December 5, disrupted in Hyderabad, Visakhapathnam; 40 trains to and from Kerala cancelled

Air India, Spice Jet and other flights are expected to operate normally today as the airline operators haven’t announced any cancellations, so far, Airport Director Raja Reddy, told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Around 30 flights operate from Vizag Airport every day. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) has informed that the airport will be in operation round-the-clock on Tuesday to handle any diversions or emergencies due to the cyclone, he said.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / cyclones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.