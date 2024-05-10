Jagan seeks vote for MP Avinash Reddy, says he has full faith in him

Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear on Friday that he had total faith in his cousin and Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and sought vote for him once again in the ensuing elections.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had locked horns with his sister and APCC president Y.S. Sharmila over the murder of their paternal uncle and former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, in which Mr. Avinash Reddy was named an accused by the CBI.

In fact, Ms. Sharmila attributed her political plunge into Kadapa Lok Sabha seat as against the allotment of YSRCP ticket to Mr. Avinash Reddy.

Upping the ante at a public meeting held here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at Ms. Sharmila again for joining hands with “enemies.”

“Those who claim to be the heirs of YSR have joined hands with his enemies to destroy Mr. Avinash’s life. They want to create a political vacuum in Kadapa, but I have faith in him and he will win with a huge majority.”

‘YSR legacy’

He also responded on the ‘YSR legacy’, for which he was engaged in a fierce battle with his sister. A day ahead of the scheduled visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Idupulapaya to pay respects at the YSR Samadhi, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy flayed the Congress leaders.

“After degrading my father, falsely imprisoning me for 16 months and taking every step to tarnish the image of YSR family, the Congress bigwigs are now visiting his grave,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, adding that voting for the Congress would be a “betrayal of the YSR legacy.”

Eyeing the huge minority vote bank in Kadapa, he said that the party had allotted seven seats with 4% political reservation for minorities.

“Urdu was declared the second official language and we have made minority candidates as MLCs and MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister and a woman candidate as Vice-Chairman of the Legislative Council,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Accusing TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu of using Muslim reservation issue for political gain, he asserted that his party would stand by the minorities on issues such as CAA and NRC.

“Mr. Naidu joined hands with the BJP to cancel the 4% reservation for Muslims, but can’t dare say it in public,” he alleged.