GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila blames Jagan for break-up of YSR family

God, our mother and our entire family were witnesses to it, she says

January 25, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila speaking at a party meeting in Kakinada on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila speaking at a party meeting in Kakinada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila has alleged that her brother and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for the break-up of the family of the late Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. 

Addressing the party supporters in Kakinada city on January 25 (Thursday), Ms. Sharmila said, “Mr. Jagan alone is responsible for the break-up of our family. God was the direct witness. Another witness to it is our mother Y.S. Vijayamma. Our entire family also witnessed it.”

“In a public meeting, Mr. Jagan once alleged that the Congress party had broken our family and the united State of Andhra Pradesh. In reality, former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Jagan should be blamed for the lack of development in Andhra Pradesh over the past nine years,” said Ms. Sharmila.

Referring to her association with her brother before the 2019 elections, Ms. Sharmila said, “I stood by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy when 18 YSRCP MLAs threatened to resign from the party. All of them were assured of a Cabinet berth. How many of them have been taken into Mr. Jagan’s Cabinet?”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.