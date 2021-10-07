HC notices to 18 TTD Trust Board members

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to 18 newly-appointed members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board seeking their response to a petition wherein it was alleged that 14 of them have criminal background and the nomination of four others was purely political in nature. The matter has been posted for next hearing after the Dasara vacation.

The court was hearing a petition filed by BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who argued that the said individuals were unfit to be members of the prestigious TTD Trust Board owing to their alleged involvement in some cases, and the facts needed to be ascertained.

It may be noted that the above 18 individuals are among total 24 persons nominated as members of the TTD Trust Board through G.O. Ms.No.245 (dated September 15), which the BJP leader had challenged.

His contention was that the government had scant regard to their personal details and whether they had faith in the Hindu customs and traditions followed in the world famous temple.

Besides, the government had nominated 52 persons as special invitees to the TTD Trust Board through two separate G.O.s (Rt.No.568 and 569) the same day (September 15). PILs were filed in High Court against all the three G.Os.