HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. regularises contract employees appointed on or before June 2, 2014

The Act prescribed certain conditions of eligibility for regularisation of the persons appointed on contract basis

October 22, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government through an Ordinance on Friday enacted the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Act, 2023 to regularise those contract employees who were recruited on or before June 2, 2014 and continue to be in service till date in various Government departments.

The Act prescribed certain conditions of eligibility for regularisation of the persons appointed on contract basis.

ALSO READ
Contract employees of VMC stage protest demanding entire day off on Sundays

The conditions, including the regularisation would be applicable to those appointed on a contract basis in the government departments only, and who were appointed on or before June 2, 2014 and continue to work as on the date of commencement of this Act.

The contract appointments should have been made on a full-time basis only, and these appointments should have been made against substantive vacancies of permanent sanction posts with concurrence of the Finance Department.

The regularisation of a person would be considered only if his or her initial appointment was in due compliance with the procedure relating to selections process, rule of reservation, eligibility, age, educational qualification prescribed for the post and notification of vacancies. 

ALSO READ
Municipal workers to launch protests for regularisation of contract and outsourced staff

The regularisation shall be only, against, clear vacancies after duly excluding the vacancies notified by the recruitment bodies, including the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). 

The regularised persons would be governed by the provisions of National Pension System (NPS) and adopted by the Government and with prospective effect only.

In fact, regularisation of contract workers was an election promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his campaign during the 2019 general elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / contract issue-work rules

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.