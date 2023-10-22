Govt. regularises contract employees appointed on or before June 2, 2014

October 22, 2023 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - GUNTUR

The State government through an Ordinance on Friday enacted the Andhra Pradesh Regularisation of Services of Contract Employees Act, 2023 to regularise those contract employees who were recruited on or before June 2, 2014 and continue to be in service till date in various Government departments.

The Act prescribed certain conditions of eligibility for regularisation of the persons appointed on contract basis.

The conditions, including the regularisation would be applicable to those appointed on a contract basis in the government departments only, and who were appointed on or before June 2, 2014 and continue to work as on the date of commencement of this Act.

The contract appointments should have been made on a full-time basis only, and these appointments should have been made against substantive vacancies of permanent sanction posts with concurrence of the Finance Department.

The regularisation of a person would be considered only if his or her initial appointment was in due compliance with the procedure relating to selections process, rule of reservation, eligibility, age, educational qualification prescribed for the post and notification of vacancies.

The regularisation shall be only, against, clear vacancies after duly excluding the vacancies notified by the recruitment bodies, including the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB).

The regularised persons would be governed by the provisions of National Pension System (NPS) and adopted by the Government and with prospective effect only.

In fact, regularisation of contract workers was an election promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his campaign during the 2019 general elections.