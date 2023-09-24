HamberMenu
Contract employees of VMC stage protest demanding entire day off on Sundays

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation contract employees said they had been protesting for many years now

September 24, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Sanitary employees with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation receiving medicines, at a health camp organised on Saturday.

Sanitary employees with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation receiving medicines, at a health camp organised on Saturday. | Photo Credit:

Contract employees, registered under the Andhra Pradesh Corporation of Outsourced Services (APCOS) and working with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, staged a protest outside the corporation office on Saturday demanding an entire day off on Sundays.

The employees said they had been protesting for many years now, and that they submitted many requests and memorandums to the VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on the issue.

Municipal Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath said 4,000 employees, registered under APCOS, were working with the corporation in the city. “In July, municipal workers staged a State-wide protest demanding the same. We were given assurances that our demands will be met. But none of the assurances has been fulfilled yet,” Mr. Kasinath said.

The protesters met the Chief Medical and Health Officer in the VMC office and submitted a memorandum again. The workers said they would launch an indefinite strike from October 9 if their demand was not met.

