GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Good governance is a priority, says Pawan Kalyan

The promises made in the joint manifesto need to be taken forward, says the JSP president

Published - June 11, 2024 11:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
JSP president Pawan Kalyan giving a hug to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting of NDA legislators in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan giving a hug to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting of NDA legislators in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congratulating the NDA partners on the huge poll victory in Andhra Pradesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said that now a collective effort should be made for ensuring good governance and development of the State.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who extended support to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party at a meeting  here on June 11 (Tuesday), said the NDA bagged 164 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats in the State.

“With this huge mandate, the people have shown how an alliance should be. The JSP has stood by its promise of not allowing any split in the anti-incumbency votes. The party has withstood many ups and downs and the people have reposed their faith. It is not the time for accusations and vindictive politics. Good governance is a priority. A collective effort should be made for the development of the State. Irrigation and drinking water, education, health and law and order are the thrust areas,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan stressed that the promises made in the joint manifesto needed to be taken forward. “For this, an experienced leader is required. Mr. Naidu has four-decade experience, immense knowledge and understanding of development and attracting investments. He is best suited to take the State forward,” he said.

Recalling the time when Mr. Naidu was in prison, the JSP president said, “He (Mr. Naidu suffered a lot. I told his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari that good days were ahead and it is happening. I congratulate Mr. Naidu and request him to strive for good governance,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.