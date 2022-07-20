Godavari floods | In a deluge, they are a beacon of hope for the stranded

Having knowledge of the behaviour of the mighty Godavari and adept at swimming in troubled waters, sarangis have put their best foot forward

Having knowledge of the behaviour of the mighty Godavari and adept at swimming in troubled waters, sarangis have put their best foot forward

Amid the unprecedented floods in the Godavari, rescue and relief operations pose a challenge, and reaching out to the stranded people in the marooned habitations is a daunting task.

A ‘sarangi’ or boat operator is looked to for accomplishing this task, for the fraternity is equipped with the traditional knowledge passed on to it since generations on the natural flow and behaviour of the mighty Godavari during the floods.

As a last resort, to avoid human loss, the sarangis were pressed into service on July 15 to evacuate thousands of stranded people.

The Godavari delta was largely hit by the floods this month with an inflow exceeding 25 lakh cusecs, cutting every island from the mainland.

When this Correspondent joined the relief operation teams in Boori Lanka island, a sarangi said, “Riding the traditional boat is the only skill that can be offered from our side to save lives. Our traditional knowledge and navigational skills can be put to use to avoid untoward incidents.”

Refusing to share his identity, but allowing to be photographed, he said, “I have been supplying food and evacuating people on the country boat during the floods.”

Adept at swimming in ‘troubled waters’ in the event of any emergency, the sarangis also brave snakes and the unpredictable flow in the heart of the river to reach the islands.

Crop loss

Horticulture crops in more than 5,700 hectares, mostly banana and coconut orchards, are under a sheet of water. Boats are used to navigate through the orchards to the islands. Snakes that come along with the floodwaters are seen stuck in the horticulture fields.

There are many families that have have chosen to stay put on their islands in Konaseema district. As the onus of supplying food to them is on the government, the sarangis are roped in to ferry the food packets and other essential goods and also assist the National Disaster Response Force personnel in their tasks.

Meanwhile, D. Muralidhar Reddy, Special Officer deputed to Konaseema to oversee rescue operations, said, “More than 400 traditional boats, country-made and motor boats, have been deployed. The boats are playing a dominant role in the rescue and relief operations.” There are no fatalities in Konaseema district so far.

Downstream of Bhadrachalam, at least 40 boats have been deployed, but most of them are mechanised boats in Chintoor Agency.