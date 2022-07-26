Godavari floods: 50 tribal hamlets remain cut off from A.P., Telangana

Situation turns grim as the Godavari is in spate again

Many tribal habitations in the Agency area on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border remained cut off from the mainland due to the Godavari floods and incessant rains.

More than 50 villages have been surrounded by waters for the last 15 days. Officers deployed on flood duty said that some habitations were completely inundated and road communication had been cut off to the hamlets.

The water level in the Godavari, which is highest in the last 40 years, has flooded many habitations. The officials dropped food, water sachets and medicines to the villagers through Indian Navy helicopters. relief operations can be taken once flood is receded, the flood duty officers said.

“In Koida panchayat, Perantallapalli, Tekupalli, Kakisanuru, Modela, Koida, Katukuru, Tellagondi, Pusagondi and other habitations remain inundated. Food and essential goods are being supplied through boats,” said an officer.

“Our village remains cut off from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well. We will go to Rampachodavaram or Bhadrachalam in emergency. But, road communication to both the States has been snapped,” said M. Ramulu from Katukuru village.

“The situation has turned grim as the Godavari is in spate again. All streams and rivulets in the Agency are overflowing. We are waiting for food packets,” said Punem Aruna from Koida village.

Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh trekked the hills and interacted with the villagers staying in tents there. He said relief camps would continue till floodwater was receded.

He asked the health officials to check the patients living in tents and supply medicines to the needy. He asked the officers to maintain adequate stock of anti-venom in medical camps and health centres to treat the snakebite patients.

Meanwhile, the officials have shifted many patients and pregnant women to Aswaraopeta, Jangareddygudem and Koyyalagudem hospitals.

“Boats cannot wade through forests for relief operations,” said an Anganwadi worker on duty in Agency area.