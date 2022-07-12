1.5 lakh people affected by Godavari flood in Konaseema

12 habitations hit in Chintoor agency, many villages cut-off from mainland

Disaster response force personnel evacuating tribals from the flood-affected habitations in Chintoor agency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

12 habitations hit in Chintoor agency, many villages cut-off from mainland

More than 1.53 lakh people have been affected by the Godavari flood, leading to evacuation of 1,015 families across the Konaseema district on Tuesday.

The floodwater inflow has exceeded 14.3 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage by evening, impacting the life in the 51 habitations, including 30 islands, of the Godavari.

The irrigation authorities issued the ‘second flood’ warning and have been monitoring the embankment of the river round the clock.

“There is no human loss in the flood on Tuesday. More than 400 boats have been deployed for the evacuation and relief operations across the Konaseema district besides 925 swimmers,” said Collector Himanshu Shukla. As many as 52 pregnant women in the high-risk group have been shifted from the islands.

The farmers have been directed to suspend the ongoing kharif operations in the wake of unfavourable weather conditions and inundation of low-lying areas along the canals and branches of the river.

2,500 evacuated

At least 2,647 people have been evacuated among the 7,993 affected people during the relief operations being carried out in the 12 affected habitations in the Chintoor agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

“Many habitations have been cut-off from the mainland in the agency. However, a majority of the people from the villages witnessing the floodwater have been rehabilitated recently,” said Project Officer (ITDA-Chintoor) K. Rama Sheshu.

A team of 100 personnel from the SDRF and NDRF was deployed in the relief operations.