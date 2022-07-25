Flood rising in Godavari, first warning issued

With the flood level rising in Godavari, officials issued the first warning level (43 feet) on Monday. An alert has been issued for the river bund habitations in Andhra Pradesh.

Flood level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 43.60 feet by Monday afternoon, and the water level may rise, said the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

“As per the forecast, the water level is rising, and may reach 45 feet by the evening. As the Godavari tributaries are in spate and due to heavy inflows from the catchment areas water level is rising,” the CWC authorities said.

Heavy rain prediction in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana States was continuing and the flood level is likely to increase further. Discharge from Polavaram Project to the downstream is also increasing, the officials said.