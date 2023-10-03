HamberMenu
Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy shifted to Nagarampalem police station in Guntur

Police took him into custody for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tourism Minister, R.K. Roja

October 03, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The Guntur police brought former TDP Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy to Nagarampalem police in Guntur on Tuesday. Whether he has been taken into custody or not, is yet to be disclosed by the police officials.

Police who cordoned off his house in Anakapalli district on Monday, shifted Mr. Satyanarayana from Vennelapalem village to Nagarampalem police in Guntur on Tuesday, for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Tourism Minister R.K. Roja.

It was alleged that the former Minister made objectionable comments against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Ms. Roja. Following a complaint the police registered a case.

Tight security has been arranged at the Nagarampalem police station to avoid any untoward incidents. Police set up barricades and prevented the TDP activists from visiting Mr. Satyanarayana at the police station.

A few Opposition party leaders were reportedly kept under house arrest to maintain law and order in Guntur. 

Police stopped the local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who tried to march towards the Nagarampalem police station, and shifted them to the nearby stations. 

The TDP leaders blamed the police personnel for taking them into custody them without any reason. 

