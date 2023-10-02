HamberMenu
Guntur police arrest TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana at his residence in Anakapalli district for remarks against Chief Minister

Murthy also faces allegations of making derogatory comments against Tourism Minister R.K. Roja

October 02, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Guntur district police arrested Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at his residence at Vennelapalem village of Parawada mandal in Anakapalli district on Monday allegedly over his derogatory comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Based on a complaint lodged by Arundelpet Sub Inspector T. Nagaraj on Sunday, the Guntur police registered a case against Mr. Murthy. He is also facing allegations of making derogatory comments against R.K. Roja, the Minister for Tourism.

Mr. Murthy recently uploaded a video on social media platforms wherein he was seen making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister, while responding to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu being taken into remand in connection to the skill development scam case and CID notices being issued to TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh over the Amaravati Inner Ring Road scam case.

In the SI’s complaint, Mr. Murthy was accused of attempting to incite public unrest and create a rift between political parties through the video.

A team of police from the Guntur district reached Mr. Murthy’s house on Sunday night and issued notices to him. They took possession of his house to prevent him from escaping.

Upon receiving this information, several TDP activists gathered at Mr. Murthy’s house and criticised the police and the government for their action. They also tried to stop the police from entering the house.

The police finally arrested Mr. Murthy on Monday night and will present him in the court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Murthy’s wife, Madhavi Latha, lodged a complaint against the Guntur police at the Parawada police station on Monday for “detaining” their family members since Sunday night. She claimed that the police did not even allow the maid to enter the house. She said the police did not allow their family members to get medical tests or buy medicines for Mr. Murthy who suffers from diabetes and hypertension.

