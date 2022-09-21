EC orders YSRCP to publicly deny reports of Jagan being elected ‘president for life’

Attempt of any organisational post being of permanent nature is inherently anti-democracy, says EC

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to publicly come out against media reports that said party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been elected as president for life.

In July, media reports had stated that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP founder was unanimously elected as the permanent president of the party. The EC had written to the party on July 19 seeking its comments on the matter. In its reply on August 23, the party informed the EC of “unanimous” election of Mr. Reddy as president on July 8 and July 9, but “did not categorically admit or deny the specific allegation as forwarded in Election Commission of India’s reference”, the EC order on Wednesday said.

In another reply on September 11, the YSRCP told the EC about an amendment to its party constitution in February and addressed the allegation of Mr. Reddy being elected as president for life.

“It was confirmed that the said matter was reported in the media and that the party has launched an internal enquiry in this regard. Further, necessary action on the same will be taken by the party on finding the facts. The Commission categorically rejects, any attempt or even a hint of any organisational post being of permanent nature being inherently anti-democracy,” the EC said.

The Commission said any action against periodic elections was in complete violation of its instructions and if not categorically denied, had the potential to create confusion among other political parties. This could “assume contagious proportions”, it said.

“Therefore, the Commission has ordered that YSRCP be directed to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest,” the EC order said.