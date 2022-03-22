Special Chief Secretary to the Government. (Excise and Commercial Taxes) Rajat Bhargava said that the State government has decided to book criminal cases against those levelling false allegations on liquor in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press conference at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, Mr. Bhargava said that criminal cases would be booked against those making baseless allegations on the liquor supplied through the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation.

He said the government had decided to file a criminal case against MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for defaming and causing loss to the State government by alleging that harmful substances were found in the liquor manufactured in the State.

He said that Mr. Raju had got some samples tested in a private lab in Chennai and claimed that harmful substances were present, while the source of the samples could not be established or authenticated and the testing was not done as required by the AP Distillery Rules, 2006.