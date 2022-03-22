Andhra Pradesh: TDP wants discussion on ‘liquor deaths’ in Council

‘The government must disclose post-mortem reports’

‘The government must disclose post-mortem reports’

The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) members on Tuesday wrote a letter to Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, urging him to allow a discussion on the deaths allegedly owing to liquor consumption at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district.

The TDP members, in the letter, said that they had been requesting the Chairman to allow a discussion since the last four days.

“The government is trying to portray that the deaths happened due to natural reasons. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown no humanity towards the bereaved family members by declaring it in the legislature. We have been demanding that the government must disclose the post-mortem reports. The government must pay a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family members of each deceased,” the TDP leaders said.

They claimed that a social worker got the liquor brands being sold in Andhra Pradesh tested at the SGS India Private Limited, Chennai. “Chemical analysis found presence of volkenin, benzoquinone, scoparone , pyrogallol, dimethoxycinnamamide in the liquor brands. The chemicals affect human health badly, causing low blood pressure, vomiting, stomach pain and mental health issues,” the TDP leaders claimed.

They said that the TDLP was ready to submit evidence to prove that the deaths at Jangareddygudem occurred due to consumption of cheap and adulterated liquor.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power with a promise of total prohibition in the State. “However, the government has generated ₹24,000 crore through sale of liquor,” they said.