Jangareddygudem case: TDP leaders meet kin of deceased

Complaints filed with police seeking inquiry into the deaths

Expressing doubt over the cause of death of several persons who died recently at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and leaders, along with the family members of the deceased, filed complaints with the police seeking an inquiry on Monday.

The TDP leaders allege that altogether 27 persons died after consuming spurious liquor at Jangareddygudem, and have demanded a thorough inquiry. They alleged that the deaths occurred between March 6 and 15.

TDP MLAs Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, K. Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu and Adireddy Bhavani, former Minister Peethala Sujatha and other leaders met the family members of the deceased on Monday.

The opposition leaders, accompanied by several relatives of the deceased persons, later filed complaints with the police. Later, they distributed financial assistance among the bereaved families and demanded that the State government pay adequate compensation to them.