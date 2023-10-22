HamberMenu
Chandrababu Naidu says he will soon come out of jail unscathed and lead the fight against YSRCP’s ‘draconian rule’

In an open letter to the people from the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, Chandrababu Naidu, while extending them Vijaya Dasami greetings, alleges that the YSRCP has implicated him in false cases fearing a drubbing in the 2024 elections

October 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Telugu Deam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu wrote an open letter on October 22 to the people from the central prison in Rajamahendravaram, exuding confidence that he would soon come out without any blemish and lead the fight against the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) “draconian rule.”

Mr. Naidu is on judicial remand till November 1 for allegedly masterminding the skill development scam.

Mr. Naidu said in the letter that the YSRCP could not destroy his credibility and reputation by putting him behind the bars for a crime he had not committed, and insisted that truth would prevail sooner than later.

The TDP chief said he would strive for development of the State and the people’s well-being with greater vigour once he comes out of the prison.

Mr. Naidu observed it was the fear of losing the 2024 elections that prompted the YSRCP to implicate him in false cases.

“The present crisis in the TDP is only a temporary setback. I have no doubt in my mind that good will win over the evil. It’s only a matter of time.”N. Chandrababu Naidu TDP national president

Mr. Naidu said he advised his wife Bhuvaneswari to reach out to the people in his absence and fight on their behalf against the YSRCP’s misrule.

Asserting that the present crisis in the TDP was only a temporary setback, Mr. Naidu said he was grateful to all those who expressed solidarity with him, and exhorted the party leaders to continue the fight against the YSRCP in a peaceful manner.

“I have no doubt in my mind that good will win over the evil. It’s only a matter of time,” Mr. Naidu said, while conveying his Vijaya Dasami greetings to all.

