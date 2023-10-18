Family members meet Chandrababu Naidu in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison

October 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari, son and TDP national general secretary Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani on October 18 met him during the ‘mulaqat’ time in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

After the meeting, Mr. Lokesh did not share the details of Mr. Naidu’s health to the media.

Mr. Naidu, who is currently in judicial remand in the prison, will be produced before the ACB Court in Vijayawada in the virtual mode for hearing in the ₹371-crore skill development scam case on October 19.

However, senior TDP leader K. Kala Venkata Rao, who addressed the media outside the prison, alleged that the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services did not provide Mr. Naidu’s complete medical case-sheet to Ms. Bhuvaneswari despite her written request. The case-sheet would help Mr. Naidu’s personal doctors to prescribe medicines accordingly, he said.

“The State government should ensure that the prison authorities share the case-sheet of Mr. Naidu with his family. Otherwise, doubts over Mr. Naidu’s condition in jail and the healthcare being provided to him will remain,” Mr. Venkata Rao said.

Another senior party leader Kollu Ravindra alleged that the police did not allow the leaders of the Backward Classes to meet Ms. Bhuvaneswari.