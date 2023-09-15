HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Center should take care of Chandrababu Naidu’s security in Rajamahendravaram jail: TDP

onspiracy to harm Mr. NaidKimidi Nagarjuna sees conspiracy to harm Chandrababu Naidu in the jail

September 15, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Women cadres of Telugu Desam Party protesting against the arrest of the party’s president N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada.

Women cadres of Telugu Desam Party protesting against the arrest of the party’s president N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GiriKVS

: The Telugu Desam Party’s district President Kimidi Nagarjuna on Friday, September 15, 2023, urged the Union government to take care of the security of former Chief Minister N .Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Prison, as there was a threat from criminals and Maoists who were also in the same jail.

Also read: Are corruption cases driven by political rivalries?

He expressed concern over the change of the jail superintendent suddenly while alleging that it could be a conspiracy to harm Mr. Naidu in the jail. Speaking to The Hindu, he said that common people were also worried over the safety of Mr. Babu in the jail.

‘We are with Babu’‘ programme is evoking good response from the people as they understood that injustice was meted out to Mr.Chandrababu. The hunger strikes and other agitational programmes would continue in the district till he is released from jail,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / corruption & bribery / law enforcement / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.