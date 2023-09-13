HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Skill development scam case: Security cover for Chandrababu Naidu inside Rajahmundry Central Prison will be tightened further, says Superintendent

DIG (Prisons) reviews arrangements; 2+5 guards in two layers guard the block in which the TDP chief is lodged; three officers on duty, apart from 24X7 CCTV camera surveillance; doctor posted exclusively for Naidu

September 13, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu inside the Rajahmundry Central Prison on September 10 night.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu inside the Rajahmundry Central Prison on September 10 night. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Department of Prisons of Andhra Pradesh has decided to tighten the security cover for TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the wake of concerns by his family members over the possible threat to his life in the Rajahmundry Central Prison, the authorities have said.  

Mr. Naidu was shifted to the central prison late on September 10 (Sunday) night after the ACB court in Vijayawada remanded him for 14 days in connection with the alleged skill development corporation scam. 

Mr. Naidu told the court that he had a threat to his life in prison, with an appeal seeking ‘home stay’ during the remand period. However, the plea was rejected by the court.

On September 11 (Monday) , Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh told The Hindu that the former Chief Minister was facing a threat to his life from the Maoists who are lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.  

“On September 13 (Wednesday), Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Rajahmundry M.R. Ravi Kiran assessed the security cover being provided to Mr. Naidu in the jail and advised us to tighten it further,” Rajahmundry Central Prison Superintendent S. Rahul said in an exclusive interview with The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Rahul said that the DIG (Prisons) examined every aspect of security being provided to Mr. Naidu, adding that the timings of guards on duty and functioning of the CCTV cameras in the block where Mr. Naidu is lodged were also reviewed.

It was the first such high-level review of the security cover being provided to Mr. Naidu in prison since he was shifted there. The former Chief Minister is lodged in the Sneha Block of the central prison. Some prisoners who were lodged in that block have been shifted.

24x7 surveillance

“Two plus five guards in two layers of security are now guarding round the clock the block in which Mr. Naidu is lodged. Three officers of the Prisons Department are also on duty, apart from the CCTV camera surveillance system,” said the central prison Superintendent.  

Referring to medical care, Mr. Rahul said, “A doctor has been posted only to attend Mr. Naidu round the clock. Mr. Naidu is absolutely fine inside the prison.“

Apart from the deployment of police personnel up to some distance from the central prison, the campus has also been brought under the stringent CC camera surveillance.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.