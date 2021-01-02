Andhra Pradesh

Book those responsible for Ramateertham incident: BJP

Activists of the BJP staged a demonstration outside Prakasam Bhavan here on Saturday condemning the desecration of an idol of Lord Rama at the Ramateerthan temple in Vizianagaram district recently.

The activists, led by BJP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president S. Srinivasulu, came in a big procession to the Church centre with a portrait of Lord Rama. The activists also blocked traffic on the arterial Trunk Road demanding swift action against the culprits.

Attacks on temples have increased ever since the YSR Congress Party has come to power in the State, alleged senior BJP leader Chinna Yogaiah before submitting a memorandum to District Revenue Officer (DRO) K. Vinayagam.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 11:17:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/book-those-responsible-for-ramateertham-incident-bjp/article33482948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY