BJP election in-charges discuss poll preparedness

They stress the need to highlight Modi government’s achievements and vote the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance to power in Andhra Pradesh

March 28, 2024 05:40 am | Updated 05:40 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A.P. BJP election in-charge Arun Singh and co in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, State president Daggubati Purandeswari and others discussed the party’s preparedness for the general elections at a meeting of the ‘Vistaraks’(leaders who will be doing a door-to-door campaign) here on Wednesday.

The deliberations were duly focussed on roping in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address three public meetings, in addition to the one held at Chilakaluripet on March 17, and intensifying the campaign about the support extended by the Central government for the development of Andhra Pradesh and the slew of welfare schemes implemented by it in the State.

A party release quoted Mr. Arun Singh as saying that the campaigners should gear up to highlight the Modi government’s achievements and the need to vote the BJP-TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance to power as elections were round the corner and the ruling party had been aggressively reaching out to the electorate.

He said the BJP leadership gave utmost importance to A.P. as elections for the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly were being held simultaneously, and that he came all the way from Rajasthan, where he was the party’s election in-charge earlier, to strive to achieve victory for the BJP and NDA partners.

BJP national organising general secretary Shiv Prakash, State organising secretary N. Madhukar and candidates contesting from various constituencies were present. Due emphasis was laid on ways to coordinate with the candidates of BJP, TDP and JSP.

