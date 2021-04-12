Andhra Pradesh

‘BCs will lose job quota due to PSU privatisation’

All India Backward Classes Federation president Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao has said that the rapid privatisation of public sector units would lead to social injustice and denial of reservation to BCs and other sections.

He was felicitated by Aditya Walkers Club for his services to the backward classes and protection of human rights of victims in various cases.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that more welfare schemes and job opportunities were needed for BCs in the State. Club members Polumahanti Uma Maheswara Rao, Boddepalli Damodara Rao, Budumuru Rajesh, Baggam Srinivas Patnaik and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 1:20:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/bcs-will-lose-job-quota-due-to-psu-privatisation/article34298177.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY