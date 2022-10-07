Arrangements are in full swing for Sirimanotsavam in Vizianagaram on October 11

Vizianagara Utsav to be held from tomorrow to coincide with the festival

YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram and DCMS chairperson Avanapu Bhavana offering prayers to the tree chosen for the Sirimanotsavam at Siripuram village of Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As a large number of devotees from various part of the State and also the neighbouring Telangana and Odisha are expected to participate in the Sirimanotsavam of the local presiding deity Sri Pydimamba here on October 11, which is being held without any restrictions this year after two years of COVID-19 curbs, arrangements are being made in the town accordingly. The previous day, that is Monday, is celebrated as Tholellu.

The State government is also making arrangements for the Vizianagara Utsav between October 9 and 11, coinciding with the festival, to highlight the glorious history of the city.

With the festival just a couple of days away, the entire temple premises near the Three Lamps junction is already wearing a festive look as devotees are turning up in good numbers to offer prayers. The local people attach utmost importance to Sirimanotsavam which is being celebrated since 1758.

The legend

The then king Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju who went to Bobbili for a battle on January 24, 1757 was killed in the fight. Even before the battle, Vijayarama Gajapathi Raju’s sister Pydimamba cautioned her brother not to go for the war since it would lead to bloodbath and death of dear ones.

As soon as she heard the death news of her brother, she jumped into the local pond, Pedda Cheruru, and sacrificed her life to protect the city from enemies. A local person, Pativada Appala Naidu, took out the statue of Pydimamba from the tank as she was believed to have become the local deity with her sacrifice. Appala Naidu’s family members became the priests of the temple which was constructed in her name in 1758. Every year, the Tuesday succeeding Vijaya Dasami (Dasara) is observed as Sirimanotsavam, when the temple priest blesses devotees from atop the Sirimanu, the sacred tree.

This year, the tree has been selected from Siripuram village of Gantyada mandal in the district. It is being chopped to make it as Sirimanu.

District Cooperative Marketing Society chairman Avanapu Bhavana and YSRCP leader Avanapu Vikram offered prayers to the chosen tree at Siripuram.

Ms. Bhavana says that the DCMS will organise many charitable activities, including distribution of food and water packets, to devotees during the festival.