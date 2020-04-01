Covid-19 positive tally doubles in A.P. with 43 new cases reported

Due to a major overnight spike, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the State doubled taking the total count to 87 on Wednesday. As many as 43 new cases from eight districts were reported.

Following the revelation of the outbreak linking persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi, authorities have traced hundreds in each district and tested them in large numbers.

Huge overnight testing

As many as 373 samples were tested overnight. While 330 turned negative, 43 came out as positive.

Kadapa and West Godavari districts which did not have a single positive case until yesterday have now reported 15, and 13 positive cases respectively.

Chittoor reported five new cases and it is followed by Prakasam with four new cases. Nellore and East Godavari have reported two cases each, and Visakhapatnam and Krishna one each.

In all, 87 positive cases were reported with Kadapa and Prakasam reporting 15 cases each in the State. Two patients including a senior citizen have recovered and were discharged.