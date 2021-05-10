A.P. makes e-pass mandatory for inter-State travel

The State government has made it clear that obtaining an e-pass was mandatory for inter-State and inter-district journey.

A press release from the A.P. Covid Command Control said people intending to travel have to obtain an e-pass by applying by logging onto the citizen's portal http://appolice.gov.in in case of emergency travel. They can also reach through twitter APPOLICE100, Facebook @andhrapradeshstatepolice. They need to furnish necessary documents for obtaining e-pass.

E-pass would be issued for attending funeral rites, and auspicious events as per the government guidelines. The restrictions on inter-State travel would continue until the government takes a decision.