A.P. has taken the lead in skilling students, says Roja

The State Government has taken several initiatives to enhance the skills of students, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Chairperson R.K. Roja said here on Thursday.

Some of the initiatives are introduction of skill development centres in colleges, making all degrees a four-year course, and introducing English medium at all government-run schools, Ms. Roja said, claiming that these steps would revolutionise the way students learn.

Ms. Roja was addressing an Industry Academia summit in association with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at SRM University.

The summit was held to provide a platform for bridging the gap between industrial needs and academic research.

Chancellor Narayana Rao said SRM-A.P. is a multidisciplinary research intensive institute and explained the significance of translating research for the improvement of daily life.

Chairman of CII-A.P., Vijay Naidu Galla, said that the gap between knowledge creation and utilisation was proving to be a tough problem and offered solutions to bridge the gap.

“Post liberalization in 1991, more private universities have emerged as important players in education and a significant number of women students are excelling at academics. India is eyeing to become a $5 trillion economy for which we require a 9-10% growth in GDP,” he said.

He suggested that the government facilitate the growth of institutions which can provide quality education by monitoring their performance and offering incentives to the colleges.